ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Science and Technology and Abn Satuma (Pvt) Ltd signed a MoU for development of UAVs/drones for agriculture applications. The drones will specifically be used for countering locust attacks.

Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry represented the Ministry of S&T at the signing ceremony.

He said this is the first time drone technology will be used for agriculture purposes in Pakistan. He said this drone will take five minutes to spray the crops and it can bear a 16KG load easily. He said that they are handing over this technology to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to fight against the locust swarms. He said the Ministry of Science and technology is also working on similar kinds of technology. Fawad Chaudhry said Pakistan is locally manufacturing ventilators, PPEs, N-95 masks and sanitisers.