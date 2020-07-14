Share:

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to paste legal summon notice at the place of residence of former premier Mian Nawaz Sharif in London.

The NAB has officially put forth request before Foreign Ministry to consider the matter concerning the pasting of legal notices at Avenfield apartments.

According to case details revealed by the NAB sources, officials of Pakistan’s UK High Commission will visit the residence of PML-N leader in order to paste summon notices at 16A, 16, 17A and 17.

It is also pertinent to mention that a notice summoning Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana case was also pasted on his Raiwind residence

Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Director for Europe has already contacted Pakistani High Commission and, instructed to follow directions in order to implement court orders.