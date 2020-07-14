Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Minister for Prisons Zawar Hussain Warraich paid a surprise visit to District Jail Gujrat here on Monday. According to official sources, he reviewed the teenager and women prison wards and the quality of food being given to prisoners. He also visited the prison hospital and barracks of the under-trial prisoners. The prisoners did not lodge any complaint against the administration. Zawar Hussain Warraich expressed satisfaction over price lists of the canteen posts on various places. He also appreciated the performance of the newly appointed Prison Superintendent and Deputy Superintendent (Executive).