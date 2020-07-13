Share:

Islamabad-The think-tank on Energy has assigned the tasks to its members to provide the working papers on use of technology and automation system for collection of real-time data in oil sector, up-gradation of oil Refineries, and possible structure of deregulated oil market.

The second meeting of the think-tank was held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar. The forum included renowned experts and professionals in the field of energy sector. The forum discussed the petroleum sector with prime focus on the up-gradation of refineries, improvement of downstream pricing of oil sector, introduction of automation system for oil depots and expansion of LPG sector.

The forum identified key areas for policy and regulatory interventions for improvement of pricing mechanism deregulation of oil market, licensing of retails/petrol pumps and other challenges and role of refineries in downstream oil sector. After extensive deliberations, SAPM assigned the tasks to the distinguished members to provide the working papers on use of technology and automation system for collection of real-time data in oil sector, up-gradation of oil Refineries, and possible structure of deregulated oil market in line with principles to ensure sufficient supplies with low volatility in price. Possible ways of expanding LPG sector will also be presented in the next think-tank meeting.