Share:

KARACHI - The caretaker government has appointed National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) inspector general Amjad Saleemi as new IGP Sindh, replacing Allah Dino Khawaja who has been asked to report the Establishment Division in Islamabad. The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday had given a 24 hours deadline to all the provincial caretaker government to remove the all four provincial police chiefs and chief secretaries. Azam Suleman Khan has been appointed as chief secretary of the Sindh while Amjad Saleemi has been appointed as a new IGP Sindh in replacement of the Allah Dino Khowaja.

Just two weeks before the end of the five-year term, the outgoing government had appointed Amjad Javed Saleemi, an officer of Police Service of Pakistan (PSP) as the new National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) inspector general (IG) whereas Dr Kaleem Imam has been asked to report to Establishment Division. Saleemi, a BPS-21 officer of PSP previously serving under the government of Punjab, was promoted to BS-22 in that service. On promotion, the officer was transferred and posted as NHA&MP IG under the Ministry of Communication until further orders. The newly appointed IGP Sindh is likely to assume the charge of his office today (Thursday) as Election Commission had scheduled a meeting with new chief secretary and IGP Sindh.

PPP-led government had made several attempts to remove IGP AD Khawaja but failed replaced the IGP as court took action and ordered Khawaja to continue the charge as IGP Sindh.