Share:

The summit between the United States and North Korea was held in Singapore on 12 June, making a big deal between the two countries for the first time in many years. Denuclearization seems to be on the top side of the agenda by making the summit “historic”. Someone has been expecting quick results while others have been anticipating the development of relations between the two powers through a process.

There might be for the exchange of food, aid, and investment. Pyongyang may not be looking for the American “hamburger” for the exchange of its nuclear weapons too. The former approach might jeopardise the talks. The latter option looks better. A new relationship with the United States is in the offing, and the United States has been expecting a “good feeling” about the much-anticipated summit between the two leaders.

The summit was taken as a great good-will of the United States to come to an Asian land (Singapore) to hold the historic summit with his North Korean counterpart. The summit will make the things clear and not opaque. The Rodong Sinmun of Pyongyang said that It said “broad and in-depth opinions” would be exchanged to “establish a permanent and peaceful regime in the Korean Peninsula and to solve problems that are of common concern, including issues to realise the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula”.

The role of Singapore is central to conducting parlays between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un together. The Capella hotel at Sentosa, a popular tourist island, will announce the most dynamic outcome of the meeting.

The arrival of Kim made a dent. He was accompanied by Kim Yong Chol, Ri Su Yong, Vice-Chairmen of the Central Committee of the WPK, and No Kwang Chol, Minister of the People’s Armed Forces. The U.S. delegation consisted of Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State, John Bolton, National Security Adviser, and John Kelly, Chief of Staff. The meeting with the Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong was a welcome one. As a host country, Singapore provided between 20-25 million for the meeting.

The relationship between Trump and Kim had remained tense, and in the past several months both the leaders have exchanged harsh words. Only some time ago North Korea conducted missile tests to threaten the United States. North Korea carried out its sixth nuclear test in September 2017.

Things has just been normalize to some extent and both leaders are now agreed to talks to each other. North Korea developed good relations with South Korea. Kim met with President Moon Jae-In and participated in the Pyeongchang Olympics. The summit looks most unusual in relations with the United States with North Korea .

Durable peace in the region could be the chief aim of Summit that could not be achieved without denuclearisation on the Korean Peninsula. The matter looks high on the American agenda. Would Pyongyang immediately disband its nuclear weapons, is the most pertinent question to be asked. If it happens, then there is no worry, and relations could go in the long run by removing sanctions against North Korea .

Mike Pompeo, the U.S. Secretary of State, said the United States remains “committed to the complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.” . . .“The U.S. position remains clear and unchanged.” Optimism and success on both sides will bring enormous benefits to them.

The U.S. side is expecting a “terrific relationship” with Kim. Trump and Kim met for about 90 minutes one-on-one, joined only by interpreters and later for a meeting with their aids. For Trump, the meeting ‘will solve a big problem, a big dilemma’. Kim says there will be challenges ahead but will work with Trump.

Both leaders overcame many obstacles. Mike Pompeo has raised expectations for the summit, saying talks with Pyongyang have moved more quickly than expected. Realistic optimism was in the air. The meeting was direly needed to end nuclear tension on the Korean Peninsula and between the United States and North Korea .

The world has not “waited” so long. Leaders were clear, and they delivered abruptly. The meeting iron-out differences so quickly prevailing for decades. This is the endgame of the past 70 years of history, and things look ending. De-escalating of tension between the United States and North Korea would be documented. One-on-One meeting was accompanied by translators for a 90 minutes talk.

No doubt the meeting was successful, and it would be bringing new results for the Korean Peninsula for peace and prosperity. The summit must be viewed as a positive moment between the United States and North Korea . The meeting puts both U.S. and North Korea on a diplomatic and peaceful path. Both sides are working toward this end, which seems achievable. If there is a desire for peace, it can be achievable by all accounts and standards.

The writer is Director of the China-Pakistan Study Center at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad. He writes on East Asian affairs.

The relationship between Trump and Kim had remained tense, and in the past several months both the leaders have exchanged harsh words.