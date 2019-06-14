Share:

ATTOCK - Advisor to Prime Minis­ter on Climate Change Ma­lik Amin on Thursday said that 111, 000 health cards would be distributed in At­tock district, terming it an ample proof that the cur­rent government was ful­filling its promise regarding health facilites.

He expressed these views while distributing the health carda to the people in Attock, Ghourghushti, Malik Mala , Hazro and Bahadur Khan.

The advisor said that on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, health cards would now be delivered to people at un­ion council level and this has been started from At­tock district.

He added that people, through this card, would take benifits the facili­ty of medicines and oper­ations up to the limit of R2 700,000 to Rs 1, 400,000 and this card would be re­newed on annual basis.