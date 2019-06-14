ATTOCK - Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin on Thursday said that 111, 000 health cards would be distributed in Attock district, terming it an ample proof that the current government was fulfilling its promise regarding health facilites.
He expressed these views while distributing the health carda to the people in Attock, Ghourghushti, Malik Mala , Hazro and Bahadur Khan.
The advisor said that on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, health cards would now be delivered to people at union council level and this has been started from Attock district.
He added that people, through this card, would take benifits the facility of medicines and operations up to the limit of R2 700,000 to Rs 1, 400,000 and this card would be renewed on annual basis.