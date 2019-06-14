Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari yesterday formed a coordination committee to finalise the mass-contact campaign amid tensions with the government.

Bilawal appointed Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, Farhatullah Babar, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Taj Haider, Najamuddin Khan and Sabir Baloch as members of the committee.

“Provincial Presidents and General Secretaries of all provinces, Azad Jammu Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan will also be members of the committee on coordination matters relating to respective provinces,” said a PPP statement.

Bilawal also formed a committee for talks with Balochistan National Party (Mengal). This committee includes Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari, Farhatullah Babar, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah.

This week, the opposition parties vowed to block the ‘anti-people’ budget in the parliament after the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led government presented a deficit financial plan for the fiscal year 2019-20.

Major opposition parties, the PPP and the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) termed it a budget dictated by the International Monetary Fund and designed to crush the poor.

Earlier in the day, on the instructions of Chairman Standing Committee for Human Rights of National Assembly Bilawal Bhutto, the sub-committee held a meeting chaired by Dr Mehreen Razzaq Bhutto.

The sub-committee thoroughly analyzed the Zainab Alert Bill with regard to increasing incidents of mal-treatment of children and indicated several lacunas in it. This Bill was prepared by ministry of Human Rights but it was incomplete and ineffective.

The sub-committee declared that this Bill was prepared in haste allegedly under the international pressure and thus has several inaccuracies and faults. On pointing out these errors by the sub-committee the officials of Ministry of Human Rights agreed to rectify and put right these faults.