LAHORE - Tayyab Aslam, Zahir Shah, Ammad Fareed and Danish Atlas Khan breezed into the semifinals of the FMC International Men Squash Championship after winning their respective ties here on Thursday at Punjab Squash Association complex. Eighth seed Danish Atlas caused the biggest upset of the day when he outclassed second seed Asim Khan by 11-3, 11-6, 11-3 in 31 minutes. Top seed Tayyab Aslam faced no difficulty in making short work of Khawaja Adil Maqbool with ease and comfort with a score line of 11/3, 11/7, 11/5 in just 22 minutes. Zahir Shah fought 41 minutes battle before prevailing upon Abdul Malik Khan 11-5, 11-13, 11-8, 11-9. Ammad Fareed seemed in a hurry in wrapping his quarterfinal match in 31 minutes demolishing Syed Ali Mujtaba Shah Bokhari 11-5, 12-10, 11-7. Today (Friday), Ammad Fareed will take on Danish Atlas and Tayyab Aslam will meet Zahir Shah. FMC Managing Director Farooq Shahid will grace the semifinals as chief guest.