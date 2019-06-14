Share:

RAWALPINDI : The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday moved former president Asif Ali Zardari to the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) for medical treatment after his condition started deteriorating during his custody in the anti-graft body, sources said. The doctors at RIC immediately admitted Zardari and conducted his medical tests, the sources added. Meanwhile, the Rawalpindi police beefed up security of the hospital by deputing police commandos to tackle any untoward incident, the sources added. “Former President Asif Ali Zardari’s blood pressure went high during the NAB custody after which he was hospitalised for medical treatment,” a source in RIC told The Nation. He said the doctors have conducted his different medical tests. “Doctors have suggested Zardari to take bed rest,” he said. Another source revealed that Zardari had earlier requested the NAB investigators to shift him to Karachi for medical treatment but the investigators turned down his request and moved him to RIC. Zardari has been arrested in connection with a high-profile money laundering case after a court rejected his bail couple of days back.