PESHAWAR - The Peshawar High Court here on Thursday suspended the appointment notification of three Advisers and two Special Assistants to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa. A two-member Bench comprising Justice Ikramullah Khan and Justice Mussarat Hilal suspended the notification of provincial government regarding appointment of three Advisers and two Special Assistants to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

The hiring of Ajmal Wazir, Zia Bangash, Abdul Kareem, Hayatullah and Kamran Bangash has also put on hold.

The court has directed KP government to submit its detailed reply till 31st of next month in this regard and adjourned the case. Petitioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Khushdil Khan of Awami National Party has challenged the appointment of these Advisers and Special Assistants to the CM KP.