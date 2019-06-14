Share:

LAHORE - The high-powered inquiry committee of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) will meet on tomorrow (Saturday) to probe into the affairs of Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) at Karachi’s Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium. The inquiry committee has been set up to resolve controversy is raging in the KHA regarding the bonafide of the office bearers of the body, said PHF spokesman here on Thursday. The committee comprised Lt Col (R) Muhammad Asif Naz Khokhar (convener) and Amjad Pervaiz Satti, Ajmal Khan Lodhi, Muhammad Danish Kaleem (members).