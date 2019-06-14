Share:

OKARA - Three persons including a woman were found dead here, according to police.

The dead body of an unknown man was recovered from Chowk Depalpur by B-Division police. It was suspected that the deceased was a drug-addict and died in the throes of drug. Okara Saddr police recovered the dead body of an unknown woman while Gogera police recovered the dead body of an unknown man. The bodies were shifted to DHQ hospital. The police were struggling to ascertain their identities.

Minor gets shot in accidental fire

A seven years old boy died while his one year old brother got injured while playing with a pistol here the other day. Three minor brothers namely Usman, Shehzad and Ali were alone at home at Nizam Din village. The elder brother, Usman, brought out a loaded pistol from inside a room. He mistakenly pressed the trigger.