Share:

RAWALPINDI - A beheaded body of a 27-year-old man with torture marks and hand and feet tied with a rope was found in Qureshiabad, within limits of Police Station (PS) SaddarBairooni.

The deadbody was moved to DHQ Hospital for autopsy, whereas, a case was registered against unknown killers. According to details, a police party was on routine patrolling in area of Qureshiabad when the cops spotted a beheaded dead body of a man. ASI ChaudhryQaiser, the patrolling officer, informed the SHO about the incident and moved the body to hospital. He said the man was beheaded by unknown killers after subjecting him to severe torture.

Meanwhile, an 11-year-old boy was assaulted sexually by a man namely ChaudhryAkhter in Karoli village, the precinct of PS Gujar Khan. The accused managed to escape from the scene after committing crime. Police registered a case against the rapist on complaint of Salman Waheed, the father of victim boy. The police are reluctant to arrest the rapist owing to political pressure. The victim appealed CPO to arrest the rapist.

As many as eight men and woman including an expatriate were kidnapped from various parts of city. They said a woman along with her son and other four girls were abducted from the limits of police stations Morgah, Mandra, Rawat and KotliSattian.

They said unknown men kidnapped an expatriate Tauqeer Ahmed and moved him to an undisclosed location. Rawat Police was alerted by Khurshid that his driver went to Islamabad Airport to pick his son Tauqeer but a gang of kidnappers stopped vehicle by impersonating officials of district health department and asked Tauqeer to go with them for Covid-19 test.

However, the kidnappers threw the driver Asad out of the car and kidnapped his son. Police registered case and began investigation.

Police have arrested five dacoits and recovered more than 13 motorcycles from their possession.