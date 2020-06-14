Share:

Mardan - As many as 68 more people tested positive for corona virus, raising the number of conformed Covid-19 cases to 834 in district during the last 24 hours, health sources said.

The sources added that 3,151 tests were conducted in the district so far out of them 2,173 tested negative for corona while the reports of 144 suspected patients are still awaited.

The sources added that the number of patients at quarantine center is nil. A total of 43,237 people were screened in different parts of the district so far.

Meanwhile, the district administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Abid Wazir continued the crackdown against the shopkeepers, petrol pumps for violating the lockdown SOPs and selling petrol at higher rates.

The district administration checked 423 shops while 20 people were arrested for violation of the lockdown and the exploitation of customers and overcharging the customers in different areas of the district and also sealed 24 shops.

The officials imposed Rs 50,000 fine on different shopkeepers for violation of lockdown and the exploitation of customers.

The officials also checked several petrol pumps. The district administration also requested the public to avoid leaving homes unnecessarily.