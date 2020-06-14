Share:

Chief Executive Officer of China's Overseas Port Holding Company Zhang Baozhong, says Gwadar Port will be a new economic hub of Pakistan and the highest GDP contributor to its economy by 2030.

Talking to China Economic Net, he said Gwadar port-related activities are progressing well as more than 250 million dollars have been initially spent on its renovation with more investments in the pipeline.

Zhang Baozhong said in addition, new cranes have been added for unloading cargo along with works on establishment of a business center, a desalination plant and sewage disposal systems.

He said this port will become a node in international shipping.