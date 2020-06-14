Share:

Attock - “The dead body of a person you people earlier received and buried was not your husband’s. Mistakenly the dead body of someone else was handed over to you people.”

This was the call received from PIA authorities by widow of Zeeshan Malik who lost his life in crash of PK 3803 a few of days before Eid. Zeeshan Malik was among 92 passengers of the ill-fated flight. He was a resident on DhokLahm Tehsil Pindigheb, an employee of an oil company. After two days of the crash of PK 3803, the authorities had handed over dead body of Zeeshan Malik.

His widow and other legal heirs had received the dead body and on the day of EidulFitr, he was buried in graveyard of DhokLahm in tehsil Pindigheb of Attock district in the presence of a large number of mourners which included his relatives and villagers. After two weeks, his widow received a call that the dead body of Zeeshan Malik has now been identified through DNA test and the dead body they earlier received was of Zohaib s/o Sharif Raza r/o Karachi.

She, along with her relatives and in laws, was in a state of shock, grief and confusion over what to do and what not to do. The widow of Zeeshan along with her relatives again went to Karachi and received another dead body which as per the PIA authorities was the dead body of Zeeshan Malik.

His funeral prayer was held in village Lahm and laid to rest beside the grave which was two days ago the grave of Zeshan Malik but now was renamed as the grave of Zohaib.

On the other hand, the relatives of Zohaib were also informed about the great mistake rather blunder and carelessness of PIA authorities, however, they decided not to exhume the grave of Zohaib.