RAWALPINDI - Investigators are probing the nature of the ex­plosive that ripped through a crowded market in Rawalpindi a day earlier.

No ball bearings were found from the scene of the blast but the IED had high explosive content, officials said yesterday.

The explosion had left one person dead and over a dozen wounded Friday evening.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility of the explosion but officials said the role of hostile intelligence agencies could not be ruled out.

A security official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that they cannot rule out the in­volvement of Indian intelligence agency RAW in the blast.

He said that India is frustrated with Pakistan’s successful role in Afghanistan and has had to eat a humble pie in Laddakh at the hands of China. The Line of Control along the Kashmir border has also heated up in recent days, with many incidents of unprovoked fires by the Indian military.

The intent of the explosion in Rawalpindi could be to spread panic in general public, the security official said.