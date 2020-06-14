Share:

KARACHI - Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Department of Em­powerment of Persons with Dis­abilities Sindh has said that spe­cial persons are a gift of Allah and strict action will be taken against those who treat them inhumanely.

He said this while talking to media at the residence of Moh­sin Safi Khatri, a mentally hand­icapped youth in Thatta, said a statement on Saturday.

He was accompanied by PPP Tando Muhammad Khan Gen­eral Secretary Khurram Karim Soomro, Muhammad Juman Kehar, Danish Rajput and other district officers.

It is to be noted that a video went viral on social media in the last few days in which some obese youths were seen treating Mohsin Safi Khatri inhumanely.

Taking notice of this incident, Special Assistant to Chief Minis­ter Sindh on DEPD Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar sought the de­tails from district police officers about the incident and reached the house of Mohsin Safi Khatri in Thatta and got more details from his family members. He assured them that justice would be done to them and the accused involved in this heinous incident would be brought to justice.

HOT, HUMID WEATHER LIKELY TODAY

The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropo­lis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 36 to 38 and 28 to 30, respectively, de­grees centigrade, with 70 to 80 percent humidity, during the next 24 hours.