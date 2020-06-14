Share:

BADIN - Vaccinators of district Badin staged protest demonstration outside Badin Press Club on Sat­urday in favor of their demands.

According to reports, a large numbers of vaccinators led by Syed Karam Ali Shah, Suleman Soomro, Gulfam Kori and oth­ers held a protest rally which reached in front of Badin Press Club and later they staged a protest demonstration there to press their demands.

While addressing the protes­tors, representatives of vacci­nators said that injustices and conspiracies with vaccinators of Sindh were being hatched adding that despite various protests and demands, government of Sindh was not serious to resolve the matter of timescale of vaccintors of Sindh and job confirmation of 58 Gavi vaccinators and providing them the risk allowance.