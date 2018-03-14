SHIKARPUR - Nojawan Tehreek Chairman Muhammad Mian Soomro stressed the need for work on economic empowerment of women and all parents shall support to their children to get education. He expressed these views during his visit Adult Adolescents Learning and Training Program with the collaboration Community Development Foundation (CDF) and SEF on Tuesday. He visited classrooms and library and appreciated efforts of SEF and CDF.

Community Development Foundation CEO Jan Odhano presented presentation about the CDF and its ongoing projects in Jacobabad. He said that the CDF is local organisation of Jacobabad established and registered in 2005 in Social Welfare Department and completed 20 projects since 2005.

He further said the CDF was contributing in sustainable development goal poverty, education, gender equality, decent work and economic growth, reduction inequalities, peace justice and strong institutions through its projects and programmes. Addressing the occation, the Nojawan Tehreek chairman said the Nojawan Tehreek and CDF’s visions are same to uplift the poor people and empower marginalised communities.

Treasury Officer Bashir Ahmed, Mir Anwar Khan, Shaharyar Abro, Nadeem Bahrani, Shabir Pechuho and others shared their views on the occasion.