Share:

KOHAT : Police in Kohat on a tip-off Wednesday foiled a bid of terrorism and seized huge quantity of explosive material.

According to the police, the explosive material and equipment being used in making of home-made bombs was concealed in open fields near a hotel at Pindi interchange.

The seized items included 50 kilograms of high explosive, 400 non-electric detonators and six packs safety fuse wires. The bomb disposal squad was called to defuse the explosive material.

On the directives of District Police Officer Wahid Mahmood, security has been put on high alert and strict monitoring is in place by further activating intelligence network in the city. Police experts said that the seized material was used in manufacturing of suicide jackets, remote controls and time bombs. The explosive was brought to hit a specific target.

DPO Kohat has appreciated SHO Muhammad Riaz and Inspector Asif Mahmood for conducting a successful raid and averted possible sabotage activity in the city.

Police have registered the cases against unknown people and started further investigation.