Karachi - PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan to remove three of his cabinet members over their alleged links with the banned outfits.

He visited Sindh Assembly to convey a message of solidarity with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, who was arrested by NAB for alleged financial irregularities.

The PPP chief was welcomed by Durrani, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other party leaders and lawmakers.

Bilawal not only had a separate meeting with the speaker in his chamber but also chaired a meeting of the parliamentary party.

Later addressing media at provincial assembly committee room, he presented a defence of Speaker Durrani, his father Asif Ali Zardari and other PPP leaders who are facing corruption cases.

He strongly criticised the National Accountability Bureau, calling it ‘bureau of political engineering’. He alleged that NAB was being used by the powerful establishment for victimising the PPP and other opposition parties.

On terrorism issue, the PPP chairman said that he is raising his voice like his mother Benazir against the terrorists and calling implementation on National Action Plan in true letter and spirit.

He reiterated his demand for formation of joint parliamentary national security committee to oversee the national security issues and NAP implementation.

Bilawal alleged that banned outfits were allies of PTI and NAP was violated only to facilitate the incumbent ruling party in polls. He said there is immunity for the terrorists “who killed our innocent people and launched attacks on foreign soil”.

On the other hand, he said, a prime minister was hanged and decisions were taken against Zardari and Benazir on phone calls [from the powers that be] while