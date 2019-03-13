Share:

Multan-Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said his the government will not make any discrimination among districts while distributing development funds.

“Special focus will be put on under developed districts of southern part of the province,” he said while chairing a meeting here at Circuit House to review DGK development projects Wednesday.

The CM added that transparent and just utilisation of funds would be ensured. He disclosed that Rs61.88 billion was being spent on 477 development projects of Dera Ghaz Khan Division and about 85 per cent work had been completed. He warned laxity was intolerable. He revealed that the under-construction bridge between Layyah and Taunsa would be connected to Shor Kot Motorway Interchange through a road. He said that the DG Khan Waste Management Company had been approved while the notifications of DG Khan and Fort Monro Development Authorities would be issued very soon. He said that order had been issued for the filling of 533 vacant posts in BMP besides launching projects for the capacity building of BMP personnel.

He issued direction for quick completion of up-gradation work of DG Khan District Headquarters Hospital and approved increase in the number of beds in ICU ward besides implementation of walk-in-interview method for the recruitment of nurses. He issued order for the fixation of quota for tribal area in Ghazi Medical College. He added that the Bahadur Campus of Bahauddin Zakariya University in Layyah should be completed in fixed time limit. He directed concerned officials to ensure availability of all needed facilities at the schools of DG Khan.

He directed the concerned officials to accomplish Fort Monro steel bridge till March 31 and start work on DG Khan Northern bypass. He also issued order for expediting work on Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan safe city projects. He released thet Dolphin Force personnel for Taunsa and DG Khan had been deployed and the headquarters for the Dolphin Force and safe city project would be established in a joint building. He pointed out that the BMP personnel retired after 27 year service without promotion which was a great injustice. He issued order for the constitution of a recruitment committee to maintain law and order situation in tribal area. He directed the concerned officials to restore 75 water supply schemes of DG Khan and hand them over to the public health department.

Briefing the Chief Minister, the Commission of DG Khan Tahir Khursheed said that 75 per cent work on Muzaffargarh-DG Khan Road had been accomplished. He added that 74 per cent work on school development schemes while 99 per cent work on Bahadur Campus had been done. He disclosed that work on 120 community development schemes was underway in Muzaffargarh, 63 Rajanpur, 42 Layyah and 93 DG Khan.