ISLAMABAD - The 42nd All-Pakistan HEC Inter-varsity Women Tennis Championship 2019 commenced here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Wednesday.

HEC Chairman Dr Tariq Banuri graced the occasion as chief guest while PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan, French embassy’s Andre de Bussy, SA Elegoda of Sri Lankan High Commission, HEC’s Director General Sports Mohammad Faisal Butt, Deputy Director Qazi Abid and others were also present there.

In the first round, PU Lahore beat IU Bahawalpur, FJWU Rawalpindi Comsats Islamabad; BZU Multan beat UET Taxila; Superior Lahore beat Agriculture University Faisalabad; UCP beat Fast Islamabad, Quaid-i-Azam University Islamabad beat IIU Islamabad while UoL and LCWU got first round byes. In the second round, BZU Multan beat Superior Lahore while UCP beat UoL.