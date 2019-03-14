Share:

QUETTA : Levies Force and police arrested an alleged accused involved in killing of local singer Ghulam Muhammad Saqib near Jhalwan Complex area of Khuzdar district on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Khuzdar Major (retd) Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai told media that a committee was formed under supervision of SSP Khuzdar and Assistant Commissioner Khuzdar Muhammad Waris Kokhar for arresting murderer of Birohi singer who was killed on Monday at Jhalwan Complex.

The DC said the team has captured the murderer of the singer from a house in successful raid, adding that apprehended accused confessed that he had killed Ghulam Muhammad Saqib during initial investigation.

He congratulated the team personnel including officials over early arrest of the accused. Further investigation was underway.