LAHORE - The opening ceremony of the Servis Tyres National Junior Tennis Championship 2019 will be held today (Thursday) here at Punjab Tennis Academy Bagh-e-Jinnah with Servis Tyres Ltd Director Arif Saeed gracing the occasion as chief guest.

In U-18 first round, Ibrahim beat Ahmer Saeed 6-2, 6-1, Syed Mohammad Mustafa beat Waleed Javeed 6-3, 6-1, Zaryab Khan beat Ghazi Ahmad 6-0, 6-1, Bilal Asim beat Abdul Saboor 6-1, 6-0 and Mohammad Mahatir beat Shaeel Tahir 6-4, 3-6, 12-14.

In U-12 first round, Xeerak Mustafa beat Amin Haroon 4-1, 4-2, Ali Jawad beat Rafay Atta Ullah 4-1, 4-1, Zohaib Afzal Malik beat Ammar 4-0, 4-2, Asad beat Mustafa Haroon 4-1, 4-1, Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Ashtifila Arif 4-1, 4-0, Yashar Tarar beat Mehru Fatima 4-2, 4-2 and Hussnain Ali Rizwan beat Ameer Mazari 4-2, 4-1.