Accountability court on Thursday has approved police’s request to interrogate the detained former premier Nawaz Sharif in Model town incident case.

As per details, Accountability court’s judge Justice Arshad Malik during a hearing on a petition filed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Muhammad Iqbal seeking permission to interrogate the former premier in Model Town Incident case.

DSP Iqbal stated before the court that the former premier has been nominated in the Model Town incident case and requested the court to let the police to interrogate him inside the jail.

However, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor opposed the police’s plea, insisting that the petitioner should approach the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the purpose which was turned down by the accountability court.

The court then accepted the police’s plea to interrogate the detained former premier.