Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Thursday inaugurated a mobile police facilitation centre here in the district which will facilitate the locals in getting driving licenses and in launching an FIR.

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar visited Multan today and inaugurated a police mobile facilitation centre during his visit. At this occasion, he said, “We are working to bring reforms in the police system.”

CM also renewed his driving license during his visit to Multan. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Multan range also briefed Punjab Cm over the mobile police facilitation centre.