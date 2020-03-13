Share:

Gujranwala-Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain Shah has expressed his resolve to turn Metropolitan Corporation Gujranwala into a public-friendly, corruption-free and a highly pro-active service delivery institution and said that all possible administrative steps would be taken to bring about visible change and improvement in its performance.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the performance and development projects of the corporation.

Additional Commissioner Coord Nouman Hafeez, Chief Officer Ch. Amjad Dhillon, Director Development Ch. Muhammad Asghar and other officers attended the meeting.

The commissioner made it clear that as long as he was the administrator of the corporation and custodian of its public funds, he would exercise his authority and utilize funds with complete honesty, sincerity and in the larger public welfare. He vowed to not spare anyone involved in corruption and embezzlement of development funds.

He said that by adopting open and transparent policy for the award of contracts through fair competition millions of funds had been saved which would be utilized on other public welfare projects.