Multan-Speakers at a conference discussed on Friday ideas for revitalising Multan region’s economy and society by proposing a bold future enabled by the power of inclusivity, integrity and innovation to usher in an era of sustainable and accelerated growth.

The conference was organized by the ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) on the theme ‘Punjab: Corridor to Pakistan’s economic prosperity’ here at a local hotel.

With an aim to build a consensus among all stakeholders on the future direction for region’s economy and society, the policymakers and business leaders shared their perspectives on topics as diverse as transforming Multan region into a global startup hub and building future-ready, globally competitive organisations.

Speaking on this occasion, Senator Walid Iqbal said, “Multan region has a great potential, and by focusing this region we can enhance our exports, create new jobs and empower underprivileged communities.” He energised the audience by citing verses from Iqbal and explained the poet’s philosophy on innovation, self-esteem, and courage.

The event had an impressive lineup of speakers, including Sheikh Ahsan Rasheed, CEO, Hafeez Ghee Mills Pvt Ltd, Ziaul Mustafa, President, Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMAP), Fazal Elahi, President Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Dr Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor, The Islamia University Bahawalpur, Javaid Iqbal Chaudhry, President, Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mian Rashid Iqbal, Sr Vice President, Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Bakhtawer Tanveer, Director, Maqbool Group, Ahmer Arif, Project Manager, British Deputy High Commission – Karachi, and Sajjad Syed, CEO, Excellence Delivered ExD pvt Ltd, Syed Bahadar Ali, Commissioner Inland Revenue, Corporate Zone, FBR, Dr. Hayat Awan, HOD, Business Department, Air University Multan Campus, and Masooma Sibtain, Consultant, Women Economics Reforms at CRSS.

There was a strong emphasis on ensuring equality of opportunity, championing highest standards of ethics, and encouraging innovative mindset. The speakers also agreed that Pakistan could truly reach its full potential if youth of our country were given right environment to lead innovation and think beyond boundaries. “With advancements in technology, there’s no excuse not to train our youth to think beyond boundaries through world-class qualifications and by developing globally in-demand skills and competencies so they can take part in global economy, without even leaving the country, by activating startup ecosystem and setting up Shared Service Centers in cities like Multan and Bahawalpur,” the speakers noted.

The event was supported by ACCA’s partner organisations, including Security Organizing System pvt ltd Pakistan, SHAMA, Akhuwat Foundation, British Deputy High Commission, LGS, University of London, SKANS, TMUC, OBOX, Saddaqat, MA Sheikh Hospital, Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry. Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce & Industry, ICMAP, PSX, PBIT, PITB, PRA & Jamapunji