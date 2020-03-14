Share:

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Saturday elected representatives of local region would decide about place for capital of South Punjab province.

While holding a press conference at Circuit House, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi stated that there was a confusion that south Punjab’s secretariat was being made in Bahawalpur.

He added that it was not true. Elected representatives from South Punjab would decide the place for capital of the new province of south Punjab, Qureshi clarified.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi stated that there were elements who bent on creating confusion among people of the local region.

Earlier, a strong reaction from local citizens surfaced at social media that secretariat would be established in Bahawalpur.

Creation of south Punjab province is part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) manifesto. People of local region gave mandate to PTI in election, he stated.

PTI is making sincere efforts for south Punjab province, he maintained, adding that PTI would move bill in assembly soon and the government would also try its best to seek support for the new province from Pakistan People Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) (PML N).

He however, urged upon local elected representatives of PPP and PML N to extend support towards south Punjab province.

Qureshi urged MPAs and MNAs from PML N and PPP to think about politics.

PTI is not interested in taking any kind of credit on south Punjab province, however, it is ready to gave credit to other political parties, if they extended support in this regard.

Qureshi lamented that there were few elements who were not interested in south Punjab province and creating confusions among masses.

“As PTI lacked required majority for amendment in constitution for creation of new province, so it decided to set up secretariat to facilitate people. No amendment is required for establishment of civil secretariat in the region”, he maintained.

During consultation meetings for south Punjab province, some people wished that Multan should be capital of the new province.

They extended their logical arguments in favour of Multan.

Similarly, some others wished Bahawalpur as capital of south Punjab.

In meetings, they discussed various administrative and financial requirements for new province. It was decided that two officers, additional chief secretary and additional IG, would be deputed, he informed.

PTI strongly believed in devolution of power at gross root level, Qureshi said.

“PTI wanted to move forward for civil secretariat during April”, said Qureshi adding, “However, it would be completely functional by July 1”.

“In case, there was no consensus about place of the secretariat, then south Punjab assembly would decide about it. In democracy, the majority’s opinion is always honoured”, said FM.

About decision of secretariat at this time, Qureshi remarked that the decision showed political determination and sincerity of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf.

PTI wished that problems of people should be resolved at their door’s step. Establishment of secretariat was a clear step towards south Punjab province and no other political party could reverse it in future.

Qureshi remarked that Multan and Bahawalpur were easily accessible for the people of the region. They could get their problems resolved within a day at local secretariat, he said.

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi urged Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Yusuf Raza Gilani and Mian Shahbaz Sharif to extend cooperation for south Punjab province.