Islamabad - Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that the PTI government is working on the project for the provision of 100 million gallon per day water supply to the federal capital.

The PTI government is committed to its promises with the residents of Islamabad, he said. He was addressing the foundation laying ceremony of Islamabad Model College for Girls, G-13 Islamabad.

While highlighting the development works initiated for Islamabad, Umar said a project to supply 100MGD water from Ghazi Barotha to the federal capital is also in the pipeline and government would ensure equitable distribution of water to all sectors of Islamabad.

The minister said that the early completion of the initiated projects in Islamabad is top priority, and PTI is committed to fulfilling its promises with the residents of Islamabad. Umar said that under his administration four new colleges would be established in Islamabad.

He said that it was possible to spend money on public works without corruption, and that his government is committed to transparent and early resolution of public issues including the provision of water, gas and electricity connections.

He remarked that the pandemic of Corona virus was a test from God and it was our responsibility to display civic responsibility and act upon the government advices and warnings.