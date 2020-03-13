Share:

ISLAMABAD-More than 117,000 children would be administered polio drops in Islamabad during an upcoming anti-polio campaign from March 16 to March 22.

The overall arrangements for the anti-polio drive were reviewed in a meeting presided over by the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat here on Friday.

The meeting was attended among others by the officials of Health Department, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad, WHO and Islamabad police.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad said that more than 117,000 children would be administered polio drops in Islamabad during the upcoming anti-polio campaign from March 16 to March 22. He said that it is a special campaign being launched after detecting a polio case in Rawalpindi and it would be launched in special zone from 9th Avenue to Tarnol.

He said that schools and religious seminaries would also be included in this campaign. All arrangements for this drive have been completed and it would be kicked off from Monday.