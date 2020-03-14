Share:

JACOBABAD - A programme was held here to celebrate Holly, the religious festival of Hindus, under the auspices of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf [PTI]. PTI leader Raaz Khan Pathan, after celebrating Holly with the members of Hindu community, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always stressed the protection of the rights of minorities. Pathan further said PTI had always stood shoulder to shoulder with people belonging to minority communities. The PTI leader, in his speech, also referred to the victimization of Indian Muslims, and termed it a tactic on the part of the Indian government to harass Muslims. He, however, called upon the Muslims of Pakistan, especially those living in Sindh, to ensure the rights of minorities were protected. He demanded the United Nations take notice of the barbarism of the Indian government and immediately stop violence on the Muslims living in the country for generations. A good number of people belonging to minority communities attended the programme, and celebrated the festival of Holly. They thanked the PTI leader Raaz Khan Pathan for joining them in their festivities.