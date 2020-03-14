Share:

KARACHI - A team of World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday paid a visit to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) to see the preparations and measures being employed to tackle the coronavirus. The team expressed satisfaction over safety the methods and screening systems employed at the healthcare centre for possible coronavirus patients.

Executive Director JPMC, Seemi Jamali apprised the World Health Organisation’s country representative to Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala with the preparations made to fend off the dangerous pandemic. The team of foreign healthcare officials also requested the government of Sindh to ensure availability of coronavirus testing kits to the government-run hospitals.

Earlier in the day, Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, visited the Jinnah International Airport Karachi (JIAP) and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements for the screening of passengers

WHO country representative arrived at the Karachi airport and visited the screening points at the international arrival lounge, met with the health staff deputed there and airport officials and lauded their efforts for preventing the entry of suspected COVID-19 patients into the country.