SIALKOT-The district administration has banned public meeting, processions, rallies and corner meetings without prior permission of the district administration across the district.

The ban was imposed during a meeting held here with Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Farrukh Naveed.

The DC said that the organisers of rallies, processions, public meeting and corner meetings would have to get permission from the administration about a week before the holding events.

On the occasion, Sialkot DPO Asad Sarfraz Khan informed the meeting participants that all the police and other law enforcement agencies would carry out strict checking of the participants before the start of any public meetings, processions, rallies, corner meetings to be held in Sialkot district. He said that district chapter presidents and general secretaries of all religious and political parties would be bound to obtain prior official permission from the district administration at least a week before the scheduled event.

The organisers would also be responsible to provide metal detectors, walk-through gates, establish CCTV cameras, volunteers and security of their functions as well.

The DC also sought active cooperation from all the religious organisations and political parties in this regard. ADC (G) Meesam Abbas, PML-N leader Syed Shujaat Ali Pasha, PTI leader Umer Dar, PML-Q leader Muhammad Sadaf Butt, PPP leader Azhar Diyal, President MMA Sialkot District Dr Shakeel Thakur, Spokesperson for Jamaat-e-Islami Sialkot District Arif Mehmood Sheikh and Ulema belonging to different sects also attended the meeting.

It has been learnt that the ban has been imposed in the aftermath of life attempt on Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

Accused Abid Hussain fired a bullet on the minister when he was leaving the venue after addressing a corner meeting of local Christian community held at Kanjrur village, Shakargarh tehsil, Narowal district on May 6,2018 (a week ago).

According to police, Gulfam Maseeh hosted the corner meeting without getting official permission, due to which the local police and even the Special Branch was unaware about the function, which created a security lapse and resulted into serious injury to the Interior Minister.

NINE POWER PILFERERS HELD

Special vigilance teams of Gepco caught red handed nine consumers stealing electricity direct from the main electric cables and tampering with electricity meters in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils of the district.

Police have registered separate cases against accused Munawar Hussain, Khurshid, Tahir Mehmood, Javaid, Iqbal, Waris, Abdul Qaddus, Muhammad Azam and Sagheer Ahmed. Police have sent the accused behind the bars.