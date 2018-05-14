Share:

LOS ANGELES:-Dave Grohl is going to build a house he saw in his dreams. The Foo Fighters frontman has had a recurring dream every few months for over a decade about visiting a particular abode and after looking for it all over the world, he's never found it so has come to the realisation he needs to set about creating it himself instead. He said: ''The rooms are vast. Large, bare-beamed ceilings. Sometimes there are rooms within rooms, sometimes on split levels. ''I could draw you a blueprint of this house.

–''But in every one of those same dreams, I know the house isn't mine. I want it. I really want it.

''But in the dream I'm still waiting for it to come on the market. I know it will, eventually, but as of that moment, it isn't mine.