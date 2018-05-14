Share:

ISLAMABAD - Farhan Mehboob lifted the $10,000 Pakistan Squash Circuit-I trophy after thrashing Israr Ahmed 3-1 in the final while Faiza Zafar beat her younger sister Madina Zafar 3-1 to win the $5000 Women’s title here at Mushaf Squash Complex Sunday.

Farhan Mehboob took very little time to settle down in the first game and was leading 5-2, but he hit three straight tins, which allowed Israr to make a comeback and win 5 points in a row to lead 7-5 in the first game. Farhan then showed his class and won next 6 points to take the first game 11-7 in 12 minutes. In the second game, Farhan raced onto take 5-1 lead, but he once again allowed Israr to make a comeback which he utilized well and first levelled the score at 5-5 and then at 7-7. Farhan once again played superbly and won the game 11-7 easily in 9 minutes.

After playing so well, Farhan lost concentration and started hitting too many tins, which cost him dearly as he was 2-9 down and Israr fully got benefit of it and won the third game 11-5 in 7 minutes. In the fourth game, Farhan raced onto take 5-0 lead. Israr won two points but Mehboob then made it 10-3. Israr saved one match point, but Mehboob then hit a sensational winner to take the game 11-4 in 4 minutes to win yet another title.

Talking to The Nation, Farhan said: “I trained alone at Army courts and I have once again proved that I am back with a bang. I guess I will get a chance to represent the country once again and help it win more and more titles. I dedicate this title victory to my mother on Mothers’ Day.”

In ladies final, Faiza Zafar defeated Madina Zafar 3-1 in 28 minutes. Faiza won the first game 11/7 in 6 minutes, but she had to struggle hard to win the second game 15-13 in 9 minutes. Madina bounced back in third game, winning it 11-9 in 6 minutes, but Faiza took the fourth game 11-6 in 7 minutes to land her maiden PSA title.

Former world squash champion and Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) vice president Qamar Zaman graced the occasion as chief guest and awarded trophies and cash prizes to Farhan, Israr, Faiza and Madina. PSB DDG Administration Mansoor Ahmed, along with PSF secretary Tahir Sultan and others, was also present on the occasion.