LAHORE - PML-N President and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s interview with Dawn newspaper has been misquoted.

In a statement issued on Sunday, he said: “There can and shall never be any compromise on any national interest. The report has incorrectly attributed certain remarks to PML-N Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, which do not represent PML-N’s policy.”

He further said: “PML-N rejects all assertions, direct or implied, made in news report of Dawn dated May 12, 2018. State of Pakistan & all its institutions stand together in the global fight against terrorism. We strongly believe that interests of Pakistan are supreme to all personal & political interest.”