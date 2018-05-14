Share:

More than one hundred personnel of Balochistan Levies today completed their anti-terrorism training course in Sibi.

According to Radio Pakistan, Levies personnel had an eight-week long training session which was conducted by Pakistan Army.

A passing out ceremony was held today for the participants where the Director General Balochistan Levies Force, Tariq-ur-Rehman was also present.

While addressing the ceremony, he said that more than two thousand Levies personnel have been given anti terrorism training by Pak Army since 2017.