Share:

LONDON-Naomi Campbell thinks her GQ magazine cover with Skepta sent a powerful message to the world.

The 47-year-old model and Skepta, 35, have reportedly seen their romance cool over recent weeks, but Naomi remains proud of the cover, which shows the two stars in a loving embrace.

She explained: ''Dylan Jones [GQ Editor] understood the power of two people with colour.

''It's crazy to say it but two people of colour hadn't been on the cover of GQ ever before. I am definitely grateful and we are very happy that it happened.''

Skepta has not recently been seen with Naomi and one insider has admitted that their relationship status remains ''mysterious''.

The source added: ''I'm not sure what's going on there, I don't think anything is. He doesn't seem to be around. It's all very mysterious.''

Naomi is staging her Fashion For Relief fundraiser at the Cannes Film Festival, and the British beauty is proud of what she's been able to achieve during the course of her career.

Speaking in reference to her Race To Equality slogan, she told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''I'm a black woman and know what it's like to feel discrimination. Right now, with what is going on in the world, this is an ­appropriate thing to do.''

In recent years, Naomi has seemingly taken a more active interest in political and social issues.

But the catwalk star explained that she's always taken an interest in a range of issues, even though it's not been apparent to the public.

She shared: ''I've been doing this since 1993. I have many hats that I like to wear, and do.

''England it seems always has to put me down to do one thing or another.

''This is equality, why can't a woman do more than one thing. You are a woman yourself I'm sure you can do other things too.

''I think it's a time that women are finally getting heard and it's crazy it has taken this long.''

Asked why it's taken so long for women to reach this point, she added: ''All that matters is that the gates are open. To look to the future and women are going to be able to get the jobs that they deserve.''