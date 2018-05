Share:

BHAKKAR:-Two persons died and three others got injured when roof of a house collapsed due to heavy rain here on Sunday. Rescue sources said that dilapidated roof of a mud-made house located in the suburbs of Bhakkar came down after the area was lashed by heavy rain followed by windstorm. As result, two members of the family died and three others sustained wounds. The rescuers and locals dug out the bodies and injured from the debris and shifted to hospital.