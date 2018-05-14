Share:

ISLAMABAD: Former President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday expressed grief over two disastrous incidents in Neelum Valley, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and a destruction caused by heavy rain in several agencies of the Federally Administrated Tribal Areas. In a statement, Zardari said he was saddened by the news of collapsing of a bridge in Neelum Valley. He said his thoughts were with the victims and their families. He instructed party leaders of AJK and FATA to reach out to the affectees of both incidents and provide them help. He prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and strengthened fortitude for the bereaved families of the victims to bear this loss.–STAFF REPORTER