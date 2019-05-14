Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Khurshid Shah has on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should tell for which thieves and robbers amnesty scheme is being introduced now.

The PPP leader stressed that the bailout deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) should have been announced in the Parliament, but Imran Khan came in the House and went back without saying a word over the issue.

Khurshid Shah demanded 50 percent increment in the salaries of government employs and said their pays have not been aptly increased since 2012.

The employees will not be able to provide education to their children if their income is not increased, Khurshid Shah said. The PPP leader further added that the minimum wages of labourers should be Rs25,000 per month.