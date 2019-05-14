Share:

QUETTA - Four police officers were martyred and 11 others injured when a bomb exploded near a police van in Quetta on Monday, days after terrorists hit a luxury hotel in the port city of Gwadar.

The incident took place in Mini Market area of the provincial capital. Police and security forces immediately rushed to the site of the bomb explosion and placed security cordons there.

According to a senior police officer, the bomb was planted in a motorcycle which was detonated when the police vehicle was passing nearing it.The injured persons were rushed to hospital for medical attention. Medical Superintendent (MS) Civil Hospital Dr Saleem confirmed that four policemen embraced martyrdom in the wake of the incident. He said 11 wounded persons were brought to the hospital, out of which two were in serious condition.

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan condemned the blast and expressed grief over loss of lives in its wake. "Efforts are being made to sabotage peace under a wicked conspiracy," he said in a statement and added "Those creating instability would be fought back with full force."

The chief minister vowed to improve security arrangements by reviewing them altogether. He also directed concerned authorities to provide best medical facilities to the wounded persons.

On Saturday, terrorists stormed a five-star hotel in Gwadar. All three terrorists were killed by the security forces during the clearance operation.

Five people had embraced martyred, including four hotel employees and a Pakistan Navy soldier. Six individuals got injured including two Army captains, two Navy soldiers and two hotel employees, said the ISPR.