BAHAWALNAGAR - President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the government has devised long-term plans and pursuing foolproof strategies to lead the country to progress and prosperity in letter and spirit.

“The PTI is in government only for public service and meaning of its slogan “changes” is to empower people and ensure trickle-down effects at gross-root level for greater prosperity in society as a whole,” President Dr Arif Alvi pointed out while talking to the members of PTI Punjab delegation. The delegation was led by PTI Punjab Additional Secretary General Ejaz Chaudhry and consisted of the party Bahawalnagar stalwart alias Son-of-Bahawalnagar Sohail Khan and Divisional President Farzand Ali Goheer.

The president assured that the PTI government has been working on one-point agenda that is public welfare and prosperity. He asked the PTI leaders to ensure their reach to people, especially in rural areas to know about problems and bridge the gap between the government and public.

The president emphasised that political parties should work together for the betterment of the society and country, adding that negative politics would serve no purpose. “A political leader is supposed to work for the development of society and raise voice for the resolution of the public problems,” he underscored.

He said that the country is passing through a critical phase due multiple challenges but the PTI government is capable to steer it out from all crises.

“The government under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan has been striving hard to come up to public expectations,” he informed, adding that people would feel positive impact of the government policies very soon.

The president asked the PTI leaders and workers to work hard and strengthen the party at grass-roots to serve the masses in a better manner.

Dr Alvi also stressed that people should convinced through sermons and other means to award share in inheritance to women under Islamic law.