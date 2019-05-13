Share:

KARACHI- The funeral prayers for the official of Pakistan Navy and two security guards who were martyred in an attack at the Pearl Continental Hotel Gwadar have been offered on Monday.

The funeral prayers for the soldier of Pakistan Navy were offered in Karachi by people in large numbers including Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and family members of the deceased. Imran Ismail also visited the wounded and said we are proud of our forces whose untiring efforts have established peace in Pakistan.

“Terrorists do not have any religion, and they do not even deserve to be called humans.

The whole nation is united against terrorism and extremism, and determined to completely eliminate this evil.” On the other hand, the funeral prayers for two security guards – Bilawal and Zahoor Ahmed Lashari – were offered in their hometown of Badin.

Badin Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), police officers and locals in large numbers attended the funerals.

It is worth mentioning here that five individuals including four hotel employees and a Pakistan Navy soldier had embraced martyrdom during the operation against terrorists at the hotel. Six individuals were injured including two each Army Captains, Pakistan Navy soldiers and hotel employees.