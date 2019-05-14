Share:

Foreign Minister on Tuesday has said that United States of America has banned visas for three high-level Pakistani officials.

The ban was imposed for not taking back Pakistani immigrants who are illegally residing in US, the minister said.

He told that US authorities want to deport more than 70 Pakistanis over which we have asked them to complete legal requirements before taking this step.

US has not imposed ban on other Pakistanis as counselor operation is still underway at American embassy in the country, he stated.