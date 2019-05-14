Share:

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has on Tuesday submitted the inquiry report against former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in fake bank accounts case in the Islamabad High Court.

The report stated that the inquiry was initiated upon the directions of the Supreme Court. It was informed that arrest warrants for Asif Ali Zardari have been issued in only one case, but the PPP co-chairman is involved in five other NAB inquiries and three investigations.

The report further said that two references have been filed against Asif Ali Zardari, and six more are in inquiry and investigation phase. A total of 26 inquiries and investigations have been ongoing in fake bank accounts case, it maintained.

The report was submitted by the NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi in the IHC.